Volkswagen Ameo GT Line Launched

The new Volkswagen Ameo GT Line is the latest introduction in the VW portfolio shortly after the upgraded versions of the Polo and the Vento were launched in India.

The Volkswagen Ameo GT Line has been launched on the company’s website and the prices for the diesel variant have been announced starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the petrol variant are yet to be revealed.

The Ameo GT Line adds cosmetic upgrades seen on the facelifted Polo and Vento including the blacked-out roof and wing-mirrors, chrome lid spoiler and the GT Line badging. The Ameo GT Line also gets the new 16-inch Portago alloy wheels with 195/55 tyres. The only thing the Ameo GT Line misses out on is the GTI-inspired honeycomb mesh grille, seen on the new Polo and Vento.

The car will get all the existing features carried on from the Ameo Highline Plus variant along with the same engine options that include the 1.0-litre petrol engine making 76 hp and a peak torque of 95 Nm and the 1.5-litre TDI diesel engine producing 110 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. The petrol engine is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox, while the diesel engine will get an option of either a five-speed manual or a or a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox (DSG) automatic transmission.

On the safety front, the Ameo GT Line is equipped as standard across all variants with anti-lock braking system (ABS), dual front airbags and an electronic engine immobiliser. Electronic Stabilisation Programme (ESP) and Hill hold control are the additional features on variants equipped with DSG automatic transmission.

The Volkswagen Ameo will come with a four-year warranty on the petrol versions and a five-year standard warranty on the diesel models.

Story: Azaman Chothia