Virtual Shell Eco-marathon Awarded Indian Teams

In the first-ever virtual Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-track Awards, four Indian teams won accolades.

For those who are not familiar with the Shell Eco-marathon competition, check out our comprehensive coverage from the past year when we witnessed Shell Eco-marathon in India. This time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shell have conducted their first-ever virtual Shell Eco-marathon Asia Off-Track Awards in which Indian teams bagged as many as four awards from six categories with a US $3,000 (Rs 2.29 lakh) cash reward for each award. With the on-track grading out of the equation, students were gauged on Technical Innovation, Vehicle Design (Prototype and Urban Concept), Communications, and Safety and Circular Economy.

The winners and their respective categories are as follows: Team Eco Titans from VIT University won the Communications Award, Team Pravega from the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill won the Circular Economy Award, Team DTU E-Supermileage from the Delhi Technological University won the Vehicle Design Award in the Prototype category, Team Inferno from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Institute of Technology won the Safety Award.

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

About the author: Joshua Varghese

 

Would gape at fast cars. Still does but now has a chance to drive some of them. Hates driving in traffic but makes up for with a spot of off-roading or the occasional track outing.

 

