Very Limited Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series Introduced

Porsche have introduced a super-exclusive 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series, with exclusive styling and details, and more power, too. However, it’s limited to just 500 units.

More exclusive than even the now unavailable 911R, which was limited to 991 units, the 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series represents a performance jump over any 911 cars on offer even today. It has an exclusive power-kit that takes the power of the 3.8-litre boxer-six up to 607 PS, with a peak torque of 750 Nm on tap from 2,250 to 4,000 rpm. Its power is 27 PS up on the 911 Turbo S and, more importantly, just 13 PS down on the 2010 991 GT2 RS, the fastest, most mental 911 ever. All of that, paired to the seven-speed PDK twin-clutch automatic driving all four wheels, translates into 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in just 9.6 seconds! The top speed of 330 km/h matches the max the 991 GT2 RS had to offer.

On the styling front, the Exclusive Series stands out with its black-painted 20-inch wheels featuring centre-locking as standard, with their design lines finished in Golden Yellow Metallic using a new laser technology. This is the first time that the brake calipers for the ceramic braking system are available stock in black with the Porsche logo emblazoned in exclusive Golden Yellow Metallic. More standard equipment includes the active sports chassis with Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and the Sport Chrono package. There’s even an exclusively crafted chronograph on offer.

More details on the inside include a rich black spread with golden contrast stitching. Gold stripes run across the sports seats as well. Fine copper thread is integrated into the trim strips of the carbon interior package. A plate featuring the limited-edition number on the passenger’s side speaks of the car’s exclusivity. The door sill guards, also finished in carbon, come with illuminated ‘Exclusive Series’ lettering.

The price for this exclusivity and added power and goodies is €259,992 (Rs 1.95 crore, ex-showroom, Stuttgart). Order books should be open at a Porsche dealer near you, with the cost of this car working out to about Rs 3.5 crore in India.

Story: Jim Gorde