Updated Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP Launched

JT Special Vehicles (JTSV), the joint venture between Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives have launched the updated Tiago JTP and the Tigor JTP

The updated Tiago JTP is now on sale for Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tigor JTP is available for a price of Rs 7.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Both cars get a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine making 114 hp at 5,000 rpm and a peak torque of 150 Nm between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP boast of an acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 10 seconds.

Both the car’s exteriors are equipped with a new front-end design that includes a large trapezoidal lower grille, dual-chamber projector headlamps, bonnet and fender vents, wider 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and side skirts for a dynamic side profile. The cars also get racing pedals for better feel and control. Berry Red and Pearlescent White are the two colour options available for the JTP cars.

Features on the inside include fully-automatic temperature control mechanism and the ConnectNext 7.0-inch touchscreen entertainment by Harman with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity based on customer demand.

Commenting on the launch of the new JTP variants, Nagbhushan Gubbi, CEO, JTSV, said, ”Last year has seen the JTP brand establish as an exciting prospect and a brand which has carved its own cult following in the auto performance segment. It is now time to switch gears and speed ahead. With immense excitement, we are elated to announce the launch of the new avatar of the JTP twins. This launch reflects our commitment to constantly improve and push boundaries to achieve better. We’re positive that this move will be warmly appreciated by our customers and will only extend the legacy of a #RacerAtHeart.”

Story: Azaman Chothia