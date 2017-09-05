Updated Mercedes S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet Revealed

Mercedes-Benz have revealed the new S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet models, ahead of their official unveil.

The new Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG S-Class Coupé and S-Class Cabriolet models have been revealed, with a few choice updates, both visually and under the skin, to make them contemporary super-luxury driver-oriented offerings.

The Mercedes-Benz models see a striking studded front grille with the three-pointed star dominating the centre. The crystal-lined adaptive LED headlamps continue to look stunning and provide a powerful spread of light. At the rear, the big change is the move to OLED tail-lamp clusters, lending the S models with a distinctive sharp light signature after-dark.

The interior gets suitably updated, with the designo trim providing the most supple, luxurious upholstery. A widescreen cockpit 12.3-inch split-centre display gives information about vehicle and engine speed, with trip computer read-outs in front of the driver, while the continuing screen towards the centre displays information of the various car’s systems as well as navigation data from the 3D hard drive navigation system. The Energising Comfort Control, seen in the new S-Class saloon, also arrives, combining various car functions, including massage, fragrancing, heating, ventilation, panel lighting and music, to effectively provide a soothing wellness function.

Dynamically, the S-Class duo receive the Curve Inclination Function, which tilts the car into a corner as much as 2.65° to reduce physical forces acting on the car when making a tight turn. AMG models also benefit from the AMG Ride Control+. With five drive modes, including the ‘Race’ mode seen only on the AMG GT R thus far, it provides a more complete and thorough track experience.

The models on offer are the S 450, a 3.0-litre six-cylinder model with 367 PS; the S 560 with the 469 PS BiTurbo V8, and the two AMG models, distinguished by their aggressive Panamericana vertically-slatted grille, seen previously on the AMG GT3 and the GT R. The first AMG is the S 63. With the 5.5-litre 585-PS V8 gone, the new 4.0-litre BiTurbo ‘hot inside V’ motor with 612 PS and 900 Nm arrives. With cylinder deactivation and transmission decoupling, it provides for seamless transition between efficient coasting and maximum performance. The AMG SpeedShift multi-clutch nine-speed transmission is standard, offering quick shift times and optimising efficiency when needed. The left-hand-drive models of the S 63 are offered with standard 4MATIC+ all-wheel-drive, with the right-hand-drive models getting a pure rear-wheel-drive layout.

The S 65 is the ultimate model in the line-up. Armed with the 6.0-litre BiTurbo V12 that continues with 630 PS and a full 1,000 Nm of torque, fed to the rear wheels through a seven-speed multi-clutch AMG SpeedShift transmission, the S 65 delivers effortless acceleration and maximum potential.

Expect the updated S-Class Coupé and Cabriolet models to arrive in India following the introduction of the new S-Class saloon. You may also revisit our experience of the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupé that we drove some time ago.

Story: Jim Gorde