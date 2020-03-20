Updated Hyundai Venue BS6 Launched

The much-awaited Hyundai Venue BS6 version has been launched in India from Rs 6.70 lakh for petrol and Rs 8.10 lakh for the new diesel (ex-showroom).

The Venue has become a popular compact crossover SUV for the Korean automotive major and won several accolades, including the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) award. Now, the Hyundai Venue BS6 is being offered with a slew of updated powertrains, including tweaked petrols and an all-new, more powerful diesel driveline. The styling remains identical as the look is still rather fresh from when it was launched last year; reminiscent of the larger flagship Palisade full-size SUV launched overseas.

The Hyundai Venue BS6 gets a tuned-down version of the U2 CRDi (common-rail direct injection) 1.5-litre motor from the new Creta. It makes a full 100 hp at 4,000 rpm and a heftier 240 Nm of peak torque between 1,500 and 2,750 rpm. Even so, it represents a 10-hp and 20-Nm increase from its predecessor’s output. It is available only with a six-speed manual transmission unit that drives the front wheels. The new powertrain is also joined, obviously, with an updated emission control system that ensures lower tailpipe emissions of oxides of nitrogen (NOx).

The petrol driveline choices include the familiar 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine with 83 hp and 114 Nm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission, and the 1.0-litre three-cylinder T-GDI turbocharged direct injection petrol engine with 120 hp and 172 Nm, available with either a six-speed manual or the new seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The Hyundai Venue BS6 updated ex-showroom pricing sees the two 1.2 petrol variants at Rs 6.70 lakh (1.2 E) and Rs 7.40 lakh (S), the six variants (four MT and two DCT) of the 1.0 T-GDI petrol between Rs 8.46 lakh (S MT) and Rs 11.35 lakh (SX+ DCT), while the new 1.5 diesel is priced between Rs 8.10 lakh (E) and Rs 11.40 lakh for the top-end SX(O).

The all-new, next-generation i20 is also close to introduction and is expected to receive the same powertrain choices as the Hyundai Venue BS6 discussed here. The 100-hp diesel engine should make it quite the pocket-rocket when it arrives. The new Verna is also slated for launch soon and could get the same powertrain choices akin to the Creta, with the 115-hp 1.5-litre petrol and the 115-hp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel with manual and automatic choices, but also a new 120-hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, like the Venue, with manual and DCT auto options.

