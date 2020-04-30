Upcoming Launch: Toyota Urban Cruiser

After the Glanza, the next product to emerge from the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota joint venture is going to be based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, likely to be called the Toyota Urban Cruiser.

If the coronavirus pandemic eases off in the coming weeks then, being optimistic, we could expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser to be launched in late July or early August. After the Baleno-Glanza makeover, we can be quite certain about what to expect from the Urban Cruiser. Based on what we have seen so far, it is clear that Toyota have tried to give the Urban Cruiser a distinct visual identity without hiking up the cost. Parts including the radiator grille, bumpers and lamps have been tweaked to reflect the Toyota badge.

Of course, we can certainly expect the Toyota Urban Cruiser to feature a more lively interior than the Vitara Brezza’s functional-but-not-too-aesthetic approach. Think lighter tones and slightly more premium materials. We also expect Toyota to offer the car equipped with the mild-hybrid system to make it more fuel-efficient.

When launched this will be Toyota’s only offering in the compact SUV space and we can expect it to be priced slightly above the current Vitara Brezza. The Urban Cruiser will also face stiff competition from the likes of the Ford Ecosport, the Hyundai Venue and the Mahindra XUV300. If priced right with an attractive warranty, this Toyota could be a serious contender for the crown. Watch this space for more details.

Story: Joshua Varghese