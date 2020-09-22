Toyota Urban Cruiser Launched in India

The Toyota Urban Cruiser has been launched in India priced between Rs 8.40 lakh and Rs 11.30 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

After the Baleno-Glanza makeover, we were quite certain about what to expect from the Urban Cruiser. The new compact-SUV is based on the Vitara Brezza and from what we can see, it is clear that Toyota have tried to give the Urban Cruiser a distinct visual identity without hiking up the cost. Parts including the radiator grille, bumpers, and LED headlamps and foglamps have been tweaked to reflect the Toyota badge. The manufacturers have announced that deliveries for this compact-SUV will begin mid-October.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser also features a more lively interior than the Vitara Brezza’s functional-but-not-too-aesthetic approach. Think lighter tones and slightly more premium materials. The car will be offered in three grades comprising of six-variants – Mid-Grade, High-Grade, and Premium-Grade, each of which will get the option of either a five-speed manual transmission or a four-speed Automatic Transmission. The car will make use of the K-Series, 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with an advanced Li-ion battery featuring an ISG (integrated starter generator). This engine puts out 104.72 hp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 138 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Special features that make the Urban Cruiser stand out are 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, cruise control, electrochromic rearview mirror and multi-colour lights around the speedometer and tachometer. The car will be available with the option of six colour options and even get an option of three dual-tone schemes.

This will be Toyota’s only offering in the compact SUV space and will face stiff competition from the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and the Mahindra XUV300.

List of Variants and Prices:

Mid-Grade MT -Rs 8.40 lakh

Mid-Grade AT – Rs 9.80 lakh

High-Grade MT – Rs 9.15 lakh

High-Grade AT Rs – 10.65 lakh

Premium-Grade MT – Rs 9.80 lakh

Premium-Grade AT – Rs 11.30 lakh

Also read: Kia Sonet Compact SUV – 9 Things You Need To Know

Story: Joshua Varghese