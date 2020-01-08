Upcoming Hyundai Car Launches in India

Hyundai revealed some of their new car plans for India at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020.

In addition to the recently unveiled Hyundai Aura compact sedan, we can also expect to see more new Hyundai cars including the i20, Creta, Tucson and, maybe, even the Palisade.

The popular Hyundai i20 premium hatchback is expected to arrive on our shores sometime in mid-2020. In this iteration, we can expect an all-new car with significant updates to the interior, exterior and powertrain departments. The car will be propelled by a 1.5-litre, in-line four turbo-diesel that churns out about 95 hp and a peak torque of 220 Nm. Transmission will be taken care of by a six-speed manual gearbox.

The Hyundai Creta has been a successful model for the Korean giant thus far. In March 2020, we can expect to see the all-new Hyundai Creta. The Creta will get a new look and an interior to match. This Creta will bank on 115 hp and a peak torque of 250 Nm drawn from a 1.5-litre, in-line four turbo-diesel mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Hyundai also confirmed that the 2020 Tucson will be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo. The familiar 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine will be adapted to meet the new norms. A choice of a manual transmission or a new eight-speed automatic transmission will be available with a choice four-wheel drive as well. The 2.0-litre, in-line four, produce 185 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.

Unlike these cars, Hyundai have not confirmed a launch for the Palisade. The Palisade is essentially a larger, more premium Santa Fe and packs a large V6 petrol engine in select global markets. However, Hyundai have stated that they are checking the Indian market for the feasibility of its introduction.

Story: Joshua Varghese