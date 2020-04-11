Upcoming BS6 Honda City in India

The new-generation Honda City is likely to launch in the coming month and if we are lucky we might even get the Turbo RS variant in India.

The BS6 Honda City was set to launch right before the lockdown was announced in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to the cancellation of the first drive event for the media that was set to take place in Goa. Until we wait to drive the all-new Honda City, here is what the fifth-generation of the car is all about. The new City is sold in some international markets and we expect the same model to make its way here as well.

The fifth generation of the Honda City that we will get in India has been designed to look more aggressive and much sportier. The new LED headlights and tail-lights make the car look sharper and distinct. The flowing lines on the sides give the City a futuristic look as compared to older models. New alloy wheels further add to the good looks of the new Honda City.

When it comes to engine options, the car will get the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine which are now updated to be BS6-compliant. Both engines will now get the option of either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT. While we are not sure of the figures the petrol engine is said to make 121 hp which is a bump of two hp from the older petrol engine. Honda may even have the mild-hybrid powertrain option with the 1.5-litre petrol version.

An interesting addition to their range would be the Honda City Turbo RS which is sold in Thailand. It makes use of a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, which puts out 122 hp and a peak torque of 173 Nm. It is mated to a CVT automatic with the option of a seven-step paddle-shift system.

When it comes to the interior, the fifth-gen Honda City gets plenty of upgrades that include a new layout for the dashboard and with seats wrapped in neat upholstery. It also sports a larger touchscreen infotainment system in the centre. Many switches have also been complemented with touch-sensitive controls. Other features include wireless charging, connected car technology, and ventilated front seats, all of which are seen on the international model.

When launched in India, the new Honda City will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Volkswagen Vento and the Skoda Rapid. The BS4 Honda City is priced between Rs 9.91 lakh and Rs 14.31 lakh (ex-showroom) so we can expect the new model to be priced at a slight premium over these prices. On the other hand, the Honda City Turbo RS sells for 739,000 Baht in Thailand which roughly equal to about Rs 17 lakh. We hope to see all the variants of the new Honda City make their way to our market soon.