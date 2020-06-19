Turtle Wax Makes India Entry

Turtle Wax is a renowned car care brand that has made its entry into the Indian market.

Chicago-based car care brand Turtle Wax have announced their entry into the Indian market today. The brand have launched their complete range of appearance products for both cars as well as motorcycles. This includes products for paintwork, wheels, tires, upholstery, plastic, and much more. Turtle Wax was founded in 1944 when Ben Hirsch invented “Plastone”, the world’s first liquid auto polish, in his family bathtub. The brand was renamed to Turtle Wax in 1946 and since than have established themselves in almost 120 countries around the world.

To celebrate their launch in India, Turtle Wax are launching an exclusive car-care kit to familiarize car owners with their range of products. This kit will include Ice Snow Foam Wash, Interior Cleaner for fabric, carpets and vinyl, Inside and Out Protectant for shiny plastic, vinyl & rubber surfaces, Ice Seal and Shine to protect the paint, ODOR-X Caribbean Crush Scent travel spray and Clearvue Rain Repellant for the windshield of the car. The company will add its professional series of products and ceramic coating range to the existing portfolio as it gears to partner with OEMs across the country. Turtle Wax are also into activities like road trips and vintage car shows which they will bring to India via a series of events and videos that will be announced in the upcoming months.

Commenting on the India entry, Denis John Healy, Turtle Wax’s Executive Chairman, said, “Our entry into the Indian market adds a fantastic new chapter to our history. We are thrilled to be here and offer our world-class product suite to weekend warriors and enthusiasts alike. India is unarguably the most vibrant and diverse automobile market in the world. This country not only holds great promise for the business but is of strategic significance to our global trade channels. We are keen to adapt and invest in India’s people and their car care culture more than anything else. With the most innovative global products, we are confident of Turtle Wax’s position as one of the leading car care brands in India.”

Turtle Wax made several key hires in India to advance the brand, including Sajan Murali Puravangara, Country Manager and Director of Turtle Wax Car Care India Pvt. Ltd. Speaking regarding the launch of the brand in India, Puravangara said, “Turtle Wax is undoubtedly one of the most recognized and preferred brands across the world in the car care domain. We have entered India with the launch of a complete range of products to give our customers the flexibility and options they seek – some of our products are genuinely tailored for India and Indian car care challenges. While we have multiple distributors across the country, we also plan to setup Turtle Wax branded loyalty detailing stores to provide our variety of innovative services and products for personalized customer selection. We are looking forward to raising the bar on existing standards of car care and exceeding the expectations of Indian consumers.”