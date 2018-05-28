Travelogue – Audi Q5 to Kochi

Audi’s new Q5 SUV impressed us when we reviewed it recently. However, SUVs are built for adventures, and a true test of its mettle would require a long journey in different environments. A roadtrip from Pune to Kochi was the perfect way to see what the Q5 was really like – on the road, and off it.

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Saurabh Botre

India’s Malabar coast is a feast for the eyes, and steeped in culture. We decided that our newest adventure with Audi would allow explore this beautiful and fascinating place. With that and mind, we set Kochi as our final destination, and set off. We took the circuitous route though, travelling just shy of a 1000 kilometers on day one to go to Masinagudi. After spending the night in the heart of the jungle, we made our way up towards Ooty, taking on the legendary 36 hairpins en route. After having a blast around the corners and exploring Ooty to our heart’s content – including witnessing those staggering pine trees that we’ve all heard so much about – it was time to head to Kochi, This meant driving down from the hill-station again (by a different route though) and seeing its famous tea plantations en route.

We reached Kochi late in the night, and set out on our explorations again the following morning. The city’s famous Fort Kochi area was our first stop, and after taking in the likes of the St Francis Church, Chinese Fishing Nets, Pardesi Synagogue and more, we headed to the beach side. Having completed our explorations, it was time to move on to Calicut, where we spent the night. A winding route back home took us past the Malpe beach and a few other spectacular sea-side stretches besides.

Throughout the journey, the Q5 was a great companion, and its powerful engine, comfortable seats, spacious boots and booming sound system kept us in high spirits throughout the journey. Its quattro four-wheel drive also came in handy when we pulled some shenanigans on the sand. This mid-sized luxury SUV is easily one of the best cars to explore India’s vast beauty in.

If you want to look at our in-depth coverage of this scenic drive, then pick up the May Issue of Car India magazine today!