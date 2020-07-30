Track-only Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Limited Model Revealed

The macchina veloce has been formally revealed. The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is a track-only hypercar with 830 hp.

The thing with Italians building exclusive, limited edition cars that can only be driven on a race track isn’t new. The new Essenza SCV12 has been specifically built by Lamborghini Squadra Corse, who, with their extensive track-racing pedigree, have turned out an exclusive masterpiece of speed and agility. So exclusive that only 40 will be made. And they will be “sold” but not “delivered”, because, as seems to be the custom for such track exclusivity.

Part of an exclusive club, the owners will have access to their car and to special programs that let them drive their hypercar on the most prestigious circuits in the world. This includes a storage service in a new hangar built in Sant’Agata Bolognese for the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 club. Each car will have a personalized garage and dedicated services, including webcams to allow 24×7 monitoring of their cars using an app. The facility also has the “Lamborghini Squadra Corse Drivers Lab” by Tecnobody to offer athletic training programs similar to those followed by official Lamborghini racing drivers.

The new Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 track-only hypercar is a direct descendant of iconic cars such as the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR. A new-generation carbon-fibre monocoque chassis forms the structure, without an internal roll-cage. For maximum agility and stability, kinematic solutions inspired by racing are employed, including push-rod rear suspension installed directly on the gearbox. Bespoke Pirelli slicks are mounted on magnesium rims measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 at the rear, with brake discs and calipers developed by Brembo Motorsport.

The design of the multifunction steering wheel with display was inspired by F1 single-seater steering wheels. It offers the best ergonomics and a perfect feel without the driver needing remove their hands from the rim. The specific FIA-homologated, carbon shell OMP seat ensure optimum comfort, safety and stability.

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 packs a naturally aspirated V12 engine – the most powerful V12 ever developed by Lamborghini – with 830 hp. It is combined with aerodynamics inspired by racing prototypes and cutting-edge technical solutions that aim to deliver the ultimate driving experience. The car only weighs 1,378 kg and that results in a potent power-to -weight ratio of more than 600 hp/tonne! No, we’re not getting into the whole hp/kg or kg/hp ordeal.

The V12 engine is able to deliver over 830 hp with a significant power uplift from the ram-air effect at high speeds. The exhaust pipes, designed by Capristo, reduce back-pressure and improve performance while emphasizing the unique sound of the engine. Power is handled by a new Xtrac sequential six-speed gearbox as a structural element within the chassis with true-to-its-nature rear-wheel drive for maximum compactness, structural integrity and torsional stiffness. The aerodynamics ensure higher levels of efficiency and downforce than a GT3 car, with a value of 1,200 kg at 250 km/h.

Stefano Domenicali, CEO and Chairman, Automobili Lamborghini, said, “Essenza SCV12 represents the purest track driving experience that our brand can offer, an engineering feat that highlights the inextricable link between our cars and the asphalt of the track. Lamborghini is a brand constantly looking to the future and searching for new challenges, but we never forget our roots and who we are: Essenza SCV12 is the perfect combination of our unconventional spirit as a super sports car manufacturer and our true passion for motor sport.”

The Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 is the first GT car developed to respect FIA prototype safety rules.