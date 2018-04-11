Toyota Yaris To Launch On 18 May 2018



The new Toyota sedan will take on the established products such as the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Vento, Honda City, and Maruti Ciaz.

The new Yaris is based on the familiar QDR (Quality, Durability, and Reliability) platform and shares distinct styling cues from other products in the Toyota stable. Under the hood it is powered by the 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol motor which develops 108 PS and 143 Nm. Transmission options are catered by either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed CVT automatic gearbox. The Yaris is packed with many segment first features such as all-wheel disc brakes, seven airbags, roof-mounted air-vents, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

The new Toyota Yaris is a welcome addition to the growing B-segment, and we estimate the new car to be priced around Rs 12 to 14 lakh.

Story: Sahej Patheja