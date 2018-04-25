 

Toyota Yaris Prices Announced

Toyota Yaris Prices Announced

Toyota Yaris web
Toyota have announced that the new Yaris is now available for booking before its intended launch in May, with prices starting from Rs 8.75 lakh.

The Yaris is packed with many premium and segment-first features such as all four wheels having disc brakes, seven airbags for improved protection, ABS, EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. The Yaris prices are as follow in Rs lakh (ex-showroom):

Variant

Manual

CVT

J

8.75

9.95

G

10.56

11.76

V

11.70

12.90

VX

12.85

14.07

For more details of the Yaris you can check out are first drive review here.

