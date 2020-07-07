Toyota Yaris BS6 Variant Portfolio Updated

The Toyota Yaris BS6 was introduced earlier and now, apart from price changes, the variant structure has had a noticeable shuffle.

The Toyota Yaris BS6 is the entry sedan in the Japanese major’s portfolio and the only one this side of the Camry Hybrid that has remained post the BS6 shuffle, with the Etios and Corolla Altis being discontinued.

The Toyota Yaris BS6 too has seen some variants bite the dust, with three variants, both Vs and the VX MT – two manuals and one automatic – being discontinued. The five manual variants are priced between Rs 8.86 lakh for the entry J-Opt MT; an increase of Rs 10,000, and Rs 12.09 lakh for the V-Opt MT; an increase of just Rs 1,000. On the CVT automatic front, six variants are on offer, priced between Rs 9.56 lakh for the entry J-Opt CVT; an increase of Rs 10,000, and Rs 14.30 lakh for the V-Opt CVT; an increase of Rs 12,000.

To summarize, the J variants have been significantly reworked with the price now higher by as much as Rs 1.68 lakh, positioned above the G-Opt variants. The G variants have also risen by Rs 1.2 lakh. The V MT, VX MT and V CVT trims have been discontinued.

The new Toyota Yaris BS6 now uses an updated powertrain, continuing with the 2NR-FE 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine making 107 hp at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 140 Nm peaking at 4,200 rpm. The MT versions use a six-speed manual transmission, whereas the CVT variants have a continuously variable transmission with seven preset steps that work like a seven-speed gearbox. The claimed efficiency is 17.1 km/l for the MT and 17.8 km/l for the CVT. Rated CO2 emission figures have not yet been published. Read more about the types of automatic transmissions here. The weight of each variant of the car remains unchanged, between 1,090 kg (J-Opt MT) and 1,135 kg (VX CVT).

The Toyota Yaris BS6 also has a selection of customization choices on offer in the form of original accessories.

