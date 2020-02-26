Toyota Vellfire Launched In India

The Toyota Vellfire has just been launched in the country for Rs 79.50-lakh ex-showroom. This luxury MPV takes on the Mercedes V-Class and could it win the battle? Our full first-drive review will be in Car India magazine soon but here is what one gets in the Vellfire.

Firstly, the engine or hybrid-engine rather is a 2.5-litre petrol in-line four unit, and the Vellfire also features two electric motors. The petrol engine makes 117 hp at 4,700 rpm and 198 Nm of torque between 2,800 – 4,000 rpm. In terms of the electric motors, the front gets a 105 kW motor, which is rated at 143 hp and 270 Nm of torque in gasoline terms. At the rear, we see a smaller 50 kW motor which equates to 68 hp and 139 Nm of torque.

However, the rear electric motor only kicks in when slippage is detected whereas the front motor handles most driving duties. This gives the Vellfire a combined peak output of 200 hp and 600 Nm of torque approximately. The Vellfire comes with only an eCVT gearbox on offer, no manual transmission available at the moment.

Secondly, the inside is like your own lavish palace, especially in the second row. This is a supremely comfortable place to be. The seats can recline to near-flatness and coupled with the power ottoman, allows you to relax in style. In addition, the seats themselves are fully adjustable and mounted on rails for that extra level of leg-room adjustability. The second row also features a flip-down screen with HDMI and Wi-Fi connectivity so you can watch what you want on the go. Music is taken care of by a 17-speaker system by JBL.

Look above you and you see split sunroofs to heighten that roominess. The Vellfire has also been fitted with electronic sliding doors for the rear that can also be controlled by the driver. The tail-gate is an electronically-powered unit as well. The luxury MPV is available in four exterior colours – Burning Black, Pearl White, Black, and Graphite. The interiors are available in either Black leather or Flaxen leather. These are just some of the goodies found in the Toyota Vellfire which is available across the country and is being brought in via the CBU route.