Toyota to Launch re-badged Ertiga and Ciaz

Another update has surfaced regarding the alliance that Toyota and Maruti Suzuki have made for the Indian market. This news comes from quite the left-of-field news source too: a notice published on the US Securities and Exchange Commission website.

You may remember our previous stories on this alliance including the original announcement back in 2017, and Toyota’s plans to launch their own interpretations of the popular Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Baleno, the launch of the latter of the two is imminent.

Now apart from the premium hatch and compact crossover, Toyota will also be expanding this sharing of the portfolios to include the Ciaz premium sedan and the Ertiga MPV. These Maruti Suzuki vehicles in Toyota clothing won’t just be sold here in India either, but will also be marketed in Africa under the Toyota banner. This exchange isn’t a one-way street either, as for their part, Toyota will provide Toyota Hybrid Systems to Maruti Suzuki globally and will help “Widely spread hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries.”

Senior executives from both brands have also been quoted as part of the notice regarding this tie-up. Toyota President Akio Toyoda said: “When it comes to vehicle electrification, which is expected to make further inroads, hybrid technologies are seen as playing a huge role in many markets, as from before. Widespread acceptance is necessary for electrified vehicles to be able to contribute to the Earth’s environment. Through our new agreement, we look forward to the wider use of hybrid technologies, not only in India and Europe but around the world. At the same time, we believe that the expansion of our business partnership with Suzuki—from the mutual supply of vehicles and powertrains to the domains of development and production—will help give us the competitive edge we will need to survive this once-in-a-century period of profound transformation. We intend to strengthen the competitiveness of both our companies by applying our strong points and learning from each other.”

Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki said: “At the time we announced our scope of cooperation in May last year, I spoke that we will strive for success globally. I have seen progress in the partnership since then, and it is my pleasure to be able to make this announcement today regarding the status of partnership on a global basis, including Europe and Africa. In addition, we appreciate the kind offer from Toyota to let us make use of their hybrid technology. We will continue our utmost efforts.”

Needless to say, interesting times lie ahead for the Indian automotive market, and this alliance could prove to be a formidable step in securing the futures of both the brands for the future.