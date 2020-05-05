Toyota Resume Production Activities in India

Following the ceasing of all activity during the lockdown due the pandemic, things are looking on the up as Toyota resume production in India.

Just as the nation was bracing for the new BS6 norms Toyota had announced that the last few BS4 cars were sold and that everything was on track for BS6. In fact, Toyota were ahead of schedule when it came to ensuring their model lines were updated before the deadline. This was a challenge as they have more than one segment leader – the Innova Crysta in the MUV segment and the Fortuner in the full-size SUV segment. There were some tough decisions to be made in the process as well, with the end of the line for the Etios line of sedan, hatchback and Cross variants and also the dropping of the global bestseller, the Corolla, from the range; the latter just for now perhaps. Now, as Toyota resume production, we may soon find out what the future holds.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) have two plants at Bidadi in Karnataka. The first, established back in last century, and caters to Innova and Fortuner production and also stocks the Vellfire CBU. The second plant, which is nearing a decade, takes care of the Yaris and Camry Hybrid.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President – Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We thank the Government for the permission granted to the Industries in Rural areas to start operations. As a responsible corporate, TKM places highest priority to the safety and well-being of our employees and other stakeholders and will continue working in concurrence with the State and Central Government’s directives. TKM intends to restart operations at the earliest. With the inputs from various stake holders, including the Government agencies, we have released a detailed ‘Restart Manual’ in this regard.

“The challenge that lies ahead of us is the fact that for the auto sector to start production, it is necessary that our entire value chain starts operating. Our value chain consists not only of our suppliers but our dealers as well who are based in different parts of the country including cities that are still under severe lockdown.

“However, basis the latest directive issued by the government, TKM has decided to initiate restart of some preparatory operations at the plant beginning 5th May, 2020. These preparatory operations are conducted to provide our workforce with an adequately safe environment to work in, duly prioritizing domains like spare parts supply as that is an important requirement from the markets where certain customer service activity has already started. Furthermore, we have developed certain crucial changes in guidelines for enhanced safe operations in all areas of work which would mean that the first few days will be spent on training our members on the new guidelines as well as ensuring safe materials and working environment. Hence, operations at our plant will resume in a phased manner, most importantly keeping in mind the needs of ‘social distancing’ and sanitization.”

