Toyota Launching the Yaris Ativ in India?

Japanese car-manufacturer, Toyota, is reportedly not enthusiastic about bringing the second generation of the Etios compact car series to India. If you give it some thought, this strategy makes sense; considering the car has only received lukewarm response from the Indian market. According to a report in Hindu Business Line, Toyota may bring the Yaris Ativ sedan which was unveiled in Thailand earlier this year. In the process, India might also miss out on the Vios, that is currently doing reasonably well only in China, and the South-East Asia region.

The steady success of the Yaris Ativ in Thailand could possibly convince Toyota to include the car in their product portfolio for other markets in South-East Asia. This may not be pure conjecture because Toyota have already hinted at phasing out the Etios by 2020. The Etios series of sedans and hatchbacks had been developed for the Indian market. Additionally, it is also sold internationally in South Africa, Brazil, and Indonesia.

Toyota are currently on a global mission to increase sales and market share. The Yaris Ativ will be a key model for Toyota India’s mission in gaining a considerable market share in the small car segment. In the Thailand market, the Yaris Ativ competes against Nissan Sunny, Honda City, and Suzuki Ciaz. If the same strategy is executed in India, the Yaris Ativ is most likely to be placed at a premium, slightly above the Etios.

The Yaris Ativ is a contemporary looker; something the Etios range lacks. Hence, the youthful design of the Yaris Ativ stands a greater chance to attract sedan buyers in India. The Yaris Ativ is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that develops 88.2 PS and is mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The tiny engine will allow Toyota to price the Yaris Ativ competitively, maybe threatening to topple the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Although there is no diesel option for the Yaris Ativ in the Thai market, things may change when it reaches India. We expect the 1.4-litre D4D engine to do the job. Supplementing the Yaris Ativ, Toyota may also launch the Yaris hatchback here. If timed right, it could effectively claim the Etios Liva’s place.

Earlier there were rumours of the Vios sedan being introduced in India but the Ativ seems like a more viable option. LMC Automotive, are one of the leaders in automotive production, sales and powertrain forecasts, and automotive industry market intelligence. They have revealed that they believe the Ativ may replace the Vios sedan in the long run. Sources close to Toyota India have disclosed that India may get a sedan based on the Etios platform which could be an entirely new car made specifically for the region.

