Toyota Launch New Dual-Tone Etios Liva



Toyota have launched the new Etios Liva with a stylish dual-tone finish to the car. Along with the new colour scheme Toyota has added a few sporty and functional elements to the Etios Liva.

Toyota’s new Etios Liva gets all the additional safety features that were launched in the Etios Platinum back in September 2016; Anti-Lock Breaking (ABS) and Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all models, All 5 Seats with 3 point ELR (Emergency Locking Retractor ) Seatbelts, Front Seat Belts with Pre-Tensioner & Force Limiter, and ISOFIX child seat locks for all models.

The design for the Etios Liva is claimed to keep in mind the modern taste of the Indian customer. The addition of the sporty roof spoiler, dual-tone painted contrast roof and pillars, front grille in a black finish, chrome fog lamp bezels, electrically foldable ORVMs and diamond cut alloy wheels are added to give the car a bold look.

Sharing his thoughts on the new offering, N. Raja, Director & Senior Vice President (Sales & Marketing), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd said “We are delighted to present to you the “The New Dual-Tone Etios Liva” with stylish dual tone exterior, best safety features and bold design. Toyota Kirloskar Motor believes in constant innovation to upgrade its products and offer the best features to its customers. It is with this underlying philosophy that Toyota has come a long way with the Etios series. We had introduced our first dual tone Etios during the festive season in the year 2015 which had received overwhelming response. Later during September 2016, we had introduced the Platinum Etios and Liva catering to the changing taste of Indian customers, setting new standards of safety, dependability, quality and performance.”

He further added “The new generation Dual-Tone Etios Liva” is a whole package with the best in class safety features, fuel efficiency, space, stylish looks, quality and performance. It sets a benchmark in safety with standardized dual air bags and Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) across all grades which is the first in the industry. New ISOFIX child seat locks for all models and all grades has been added to ensure safety of children. We are confident that Indian customers will appreciate the most trendiest hatchback in town”

The new Etios Liva Dual-Tone will be offered with a choice of petrol and diesel engine options and will be available on the V and VX trim levels. The Dual Tone Etios Liva is available in 3 colors: Ultramarine Blue, Vermilion Red, Super White. The pricing (ex-showroom) for the new Etios Liva will be as follows:

Toyota Dual-Tone Etios Liva V (Petrol): Rs. 5,95 lakh

Toyota Dual-Tone Etios Liva VX (Petrol): Rs. 6,45 lakh

Toyota Dual-Tone Etios Liva V (Diesel): Rs. 7,25 lakh

Toyota Dual-Tone Etios Liva VX (Diesel): Rs. 7,62 lakh

Story: Sahej Patheja



