Toyota Kirloskar Motor Brings ‘Dream Car Art Contest’ To India

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is the initiative for the younglings to compete nationally in drawing their dream motor vehicle.

The winner of the Indian round of the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest in each category will be presented the opportunity to represent India at the World Contest for the same. The world competition will take place at Toyota Motor Corporation, Japan in March 2021. The competition is open to children below the age of 15 where contestants may choose any drawing medium they prefer.

Talking about the initiative, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, TKM, said, “The thinking behind the contest is that every great idea is born in the glimmer of a dream and at TKM, the intention is to help nurture the creativity of the future generation of great inventors, thinkers and dreamers. In this quest, we hope to find the next auto visionary. Further, we want to spread our philosophy of creating ever-better cars with better technologies that are environment-friendly. We hope children will enjoy the platform provided by the contest to share their ideas about the future of mobility by drawing their dream cars.”

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest has been running since 2004 with participation from over 6.2 million children from over 100 countries and regions worldwide. The year 2019 saw in itself 950,000 participants which showcase the growing interest from Toyota to introduce the initiative in further markets as well as the kiddos enjoying it all the same. There will be three categories – 7 years and under, 8 – 11 years, and 12 – 15 years. Registration can be done between 13 December – 23 December 2020 via the online manner here: https://toyotabharat.com/dream-car-contest/