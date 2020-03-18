Toyota Innova Leadership Edition Launched

To celebrate 15 years of the popular MPV, the new Toyota Innova Leadership Edition has been launched at Rs 21.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Innova is the most popular MPV in India and has been in a strong position ever since it was introduced 15 years ago. Even today it is still among the most popular choices be it for private or hospitality use. It’s potent yet frugal engine, all-round capable performance and unmatched reliability make it a top choice for many. To celebrate those very facts, the new Toyota Innova Leadership Edition has been introduced to offer just that little more.

The Toyota Innova Leadership Edition is available in a special exterior finish with a seven-seat configuration. The exciting dual-tone exterior finish choices include a combination of White Pearl Crystal Shine with Attitude Black or Wildfire Red with Attitude Black. It also gets “Leadership Edition” badging on the front quarter panels and at the rear. The front grille gets unique ornamental highlights, tweaked front and rear bumpers, and side-moulding with chrome highlights. There are also auto-folding mirrors and a very handy 360° surround-view camera. Inside, the special upholstery is complemented by “Leadership Edition” insignias on the seats.

Powering the Toyota Innova Leadership Edition BS VI-compliant 2.4-litre turbo-diesel engine that makes 150 hp and 342 Nm. A five-speed manual transmission drives the rear wheels.

Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President – Sales and Service at Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “Innova Crysta became a household name in India for its phenomenal comfort, grandeur design and unmatched safety features. Thanks to our valued customers, it has been a runaway market leader in the MPV segment with over 50 per cent segment share in the month of February 2020. Listening to our customers’ voice and continuously striving to offer ever better cars and services, we believe the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta comes at an opportune time, enhancing the overall experience for our customers with an upgraded offering.

“At Toyota, we pay utmost importance to customer’s evolving needs and always thrive to deliver a better, safer and smarter product. With the Leadership Edition of Innova Crysta, we are confident that our customers will enjoy this improved version which offers a host of exciting features tailored to meet the taste and preferences of our customers”, Soni added.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor India have successfully transitioned to BS VI across the range. The updated models will be available across the country ahead of the emission regulation deadline.