Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner Retain Heavy Segment Market Share

Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s legendary Innova Crysta and Fortuner have retained their spots as segment leaders in their respective segments dominating 50 per cent and 60 per cent market share respectively in the month of February.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor have given us a range of interesting cars in India over the years. Two products that the Indian market really gave a massive liking toward were the Toyota Innova Crysta and the Toyota Fortuner. Currently, the Toyota Innova Crysta is priced between Rs 16.14 lakh and Rs 22.02 lakh (ex-showroom prices), while the Toyota Fortuner is priced between Rs 27.83 lakh and Rs 33.60 lakh (ex-showroom prices).

Recent reports state that more than 9 lakh units or the Innova have been sold over the years, giving it more than 40 per cent segment share and dominating the MPV segment. Even though the automotive industry has been encountering a slowdown, the Innova Crysta was able to record one of the highest segment shares in February 2020. That gives the car a 52.91 per cent since market share since its launch in 2016. On the other hand, the Fortuner has held a segment share of 54 per cent in the last year alone. In February 2020, the Fortuner recorded the highest segment share of 63.9 per cent as compared to last year.

Commenting on the success witnessed by both the products, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “At TKM, we have always strived to listen to our customers’ voice and offer products and innovations that align with their ever-evolving needs. The Innova and Fortuner have been significant milestones in our journey of two decades in India. We are overwhelmed with the sales performance and truly appreciate the phenomenal response we have received from our customers over the years. Thanks to this response and the confidence entrusted in the products, regardless of the ongoing slowdown, both the brands have been able to hold their respective segment leadership and continue to cater to the changing requirements of our customers.”