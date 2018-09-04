Toyota Innova Crysta And Fortuner Get Added Features



Toyota have announced that the Innova Crysta and Fortuner have received a host of new safety and tech features for customers.

The Innova now comes with a lot more safety technology, including anti-theft alarm, along with ultrasonic sensors, emergency brake signal, front LED fog lamps, and rear fog lamps. The GX variant gets a new touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, and retractable ORVMs along with speed-sensing door locks.

Meanwhile, the Fortuner receives a powered front passenger seat, anti-theft alarm, emergency brake signal, rear fog lamps, and electro-chromatic IRVM. The changes to the Innova were expected given the rising competition in the class, together with the arrival of the new Mahindra Marazzo and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The Fortuner, too, will have stiff competition with the imminent arrival of the new Honda CR-V.

Story: Sahej Patheja