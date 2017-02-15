Toyota Hybrid Vehicles Sales Cross 10 Million Units

Japanese manufacturer, Toyota have achieved unparalleled success in their journey towards environment-friendly automobiles. Bearing testament to their prowess in hybrid technology that began with the Coaster Hybrid EV in 1997, Toyota struck gold with the Prius that was launched later that year.

Following that streak, Toyota launched a slew of hybrid cars which have helped them achieve this phenomenal milestone. The Toyota Hybrid System (THS) was incorporated in the first-generation Prius. It evolved into the THS II in 2003 which found its way into a variety of Toyota hybrid cars. The fourth generation of the Prius was the first car to be built on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA). This car was aimed at helping the environment while providing a fun-to-drive experience for the customer.

“When we launched Prius, no one even knew what a hybrid was. Those who drove it were called geeks or other names. Today, thanks to those early adopters who gave Prius a chance, hybrids have grown in popularity, and have ridden a wave of success out of the unknown and into the mainstream,” said Takeshi Uchiyamada, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Toyota and known as the father of the Prius.

The third-generation Prius was launched in India in 2010 and the Camry Hybrid was launched in 2013. The Camry Hybrid is the first-ever locally manufactured Toyota hybrid in the country. The fourth-generation Prius is set for launch later this year.