Toyota C-HR Spied in Bengaluru

Toyota’s radical looking SUV, the C-HR, has been spied being tested on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The SUV’s launch has been slated for 2020 or 2021 according to reports.

Toyota have styled the C-HR with a sporty body shape with wide wheel arches and a slanted sedan-style roof. Big boomerang-style tail lights sit quite high and imposing on the rear facade. The car sure looks the deal and will surely turn a few heads when on Indian roads. The interior is quite striking too, with a large screen on the centre of the dash, and ambient lighting. The steering wheel has all the necessary control switches, while still making the three and nine o’clock hand position comfortable.

The engine we expect to find in the C-HR is the same as the upcoming Corolla, which is a 1.8-litre petrol-hybrid unit. Petrol-hybrids are picking up the world over for their better economy and their footprint on the environment.

We think that the SUV will compete with the likes of the Hyundai’s Creta, Jeep’s Compass, and other entrants in this compact SUV segment. Considering Toyota’s build quality and equipment on offer, we think that the Toyota C-HR will surely be a SUV to look out for.

Story: Zal Cursetji