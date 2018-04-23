Top Five Features of Tata Nexon HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears

Tata Motors recently introduced the AMT variant of their latest compact SUV, the Nexon HyprDrive Self-Shift Gears. Bookings for the vehicle are now open at Tata Motors dealerships across the country at Rs 11,000. The AMT variant is available in both diesel and petrol options; powered by the 1.5-litre Revotorq and 1.2-litre Revotron engines respectively.

Improved styling

The ivory accents on the exterior of the car has been replaced with a Sonic Silver theme. This new theme extends to the roof as well, giving the car an appealing dual-tone paint job. The dual-tone roof is available only in the XZ+ and XZA+ variants for select colours. The new Nexon is available in Etna Orange, Vermont Red, Moroccan Blue, Seattle Silver, Glasgow Grey, and Calgary White.

Wearable PEPS key

If you are prone to misplacing or forgetting your car keys, Nexon’s PEPS key might be just the right thing for you. This key can be worn as a wrist band, and just like a regular key can be use to unlock and start the car.

New AMT

Tata have used AMT (Automated Manual Transmission) instead of a CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) or an automatic transmission to make clutch-pedal-less cars more accessible. In an AMT, the operation of the clutch is done automatically with the help of sensors and actuators. They also provide the same fuel-efficiency as a manual car.

The new six-speed gearbox comes equipped with useful features for the city, like the “creep” function. It enables the car to move in traffic without using the accelerator pedal. The “adaptive gear” function remembers the driver’s throttle-usage pattern and adjusts itself accordingly in each driving mode.

Driving modes

The Nexon offers a choice of three driving modes; City, Eco, and Sport. In City mode, the car delivers a well-balanced output; the right mix of performance and fuel-efficiency. In Eco mode, the Nexon’s priority is improved fuel economy, which comes at the cost of performance. Sport mode is the one to choose if you wish to extract maximum performance from the car.

Manual Tip-tronic transmission and Smart Hill Assist

Along with the convenience of an automatic, you can also enjoy the thrill of a clutch-pedal-less automated manual gearbox. The Smart Hill Assist feature prevents the car from rolling backwards while it is on an incline.

We drove the car to a hill station near Pune. Pick up the May issue of Car India magazine for the first drive review. The car is slated for launch in May and is expected to be priced at Rs 70,000 (ex-showroom) more than the current model. The top-end diesel manual variant is priced at Rs 9.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Story: Joshua Varghese