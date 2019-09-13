Top-end Kia Seltos Automatic Variants Introduced

The Kia Seltos automatic line-up has received two new top-end variants – the GTX+ DCT T-GDI petrol and the GTX+ AT CRDI diesel.

Earlier, the top-end variant of the Kia Seltos was the GTX+ 1.4-litre, Turbo-GDI petrol MT priced at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the same variant will also be offered with a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Along with this configuration, the Seltos will also get the 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine option mated to the six-speed AT in the new GT-Line trim. Both the new Seltos automatic variants are priced at Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

All three of the Kia Seltos engines are BS VI ready – the 1.5-litre petrol engine making 115 hp and 144 Nm of peak torque, the 1.5-litre, VGT diesel engine making 115 hp and 250 Nm of peak torque and the most powerful of the lot, the 1.4-litre, Turbo-GDI petrol engine making 140 hp and 242 Nm of peak torque. All these engines come mated to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, with the Seltos automatic options including the IVT with the 1.5-litre petrol, six-speed AT in 1.5-litre VGT diesel and a seven-speed DCT in 1.4-litre Turbo-GDI petrol.

Also read: Kia Seltos Launched in India

Story: Azaman Chothia