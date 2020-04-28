This Isuzu D-Max GO2 Can Be Your Go-to Off-roader

Isuzu Motor UK have created the D-Max GO2 to show just how easily a D-Max can be converted into an extreme off-roader.

The Isuzu D-Max GO2 started off as a Utah manual variant in Splash White as the base truck. This example was created from a used vehicle that was converted post-registration. It’s had some extensive work done and has been built using both Isuzu accessories and other aftermarket parts as well. This special build is extreme in every sense of the word and has been designed to go on some gruelling off-road expeditions; hence the name ‘GO2’, because it can go to places many other trucks can’t reach.

Front

The D-Max GO2 features all standard specification from the Utah-spec car with projector headlights and LED daytime lights. The body coloured front bumper has been extensively modified to fit the ARB Sahara bar to prevent damage to the vehicle and help push through branches and undergrowth when it’s off-road. It also provides a solid platform to mount the Britpart Pulling Power Winch; an essential piece of kit if you are serious about off-roading as they’re indispensable when getting either the car or other cars out of tricky situations.

Underbody

Underneath the D-Max GO2, Isuzu have fitted a full under-guard kit to protect the engine and transmission. The fuel tank on a D-Max already has protection as standard but this under-guard kit also includes a rear differential guard. The Sahara bar covers the area where the front fog lights would normally be. Since fog lights aren’t needed for off-roading, Isuzu added a roof-mounted Lazer Light bar that gives a clear view of the track ahead.

Protection

Regardless of the conditions, a Safari snorkel ensures constant source of cool, clean and dry air for the D-Max GO2, relocating the air intake from a standard position under the bonnet to a higher sport tp protect the engine from dust and water ingestion, and also increases the vehicle’s wading depth. The Utah is equipped with roof bars as standard and also has folding, heated, chrome door mirrors and chrome door handles. The original side steps have been replaced with heavy duty side steps that not only shield the truck from rocks and debris but are incredibly strong as they’re mounted to the chassis.

Wheels and Brakes

A Utah normally runs on 18-inch alloys but the D-Max GO2 gets off-road-upgrade smaller 16-inch wheels and 33-inch General Grabber X3 Mud Terrain tyres. The new wheels offer fantastic off-road capability and are enhanced further with a Pedders braking system. At the front are heavy duty brakes with vented discs and part ceramic pads while, at the rear, the standard rear drum brake has been replaced with a Pedders drum and disc brake combination; retaining the advantage of having a drum handbrake, best for off-road scenarios, but upgrades the vehicle braking to vented disc brakes.

Suspension

Pedders’ TrakRyder eXtreme suspension has been added to the D-Max GO2 consisting of two front adjustable coilovers and two rear leaf springs combined with adjustable shock absorbers. A Pedders TrakRyder front upper wishbone has been installed for greater front suspension articulation and a Pedders rear anti-roll bar has been fitted to help control body roll. Plus, the truck has been raised for additional ground clearance – another distinct advantage for off-roading. The suspension on its own gives great performance off road but a lockable rear differential has also been incorporated for increased off-road assistance, to lock both rear wheels together so they both turn at the same rate for increased traction to get out of tricky situations.

Rear

There’s another heavy-duty bumper at the rear, this time with a rear step tow-bar. The rear parking sensors had to be disconnected for this but – thankfully – the reversing camera, positioned in the tailgate handle, was retained and actually provides a clear view behind and is high enough to stay clean. The D-Max GO2 tailgate opens gently thanks to the spring-loaded hinges on the Pro-Lift tailgate assist to stop the tailgate from slamming down and make it lighter to lift back up again. A fully lockable and retractable Mountain Top roller cover has been fitted to the load bed. It has multiple positions and can be operated with a pull strap. Utah’s are fitted with a load liner as standard and the type fitted to GO2 is an under-rail liner to accommodate the Mountain Top roller cover. Finally, there’s an aluminium bed drawer system with lockable storage compartments which is manufactured from the highest quality material, making it lightweight but still durable and strong.

Comfort

There’s keyless entry to access the D-Max GO2 and then a push-button start system. The Utah comes with leather upholstery and electrically-adjustable driver’s seat so heavy-duty seat covers have been fitted, front and rear. Rubber trays protect the floor, and there’s also an easy-to-clean leather steering wheel. It comes with automatic air conditioning, a 7.0-inch multi-function colour touchscreen, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, eight speakers and front and rear USB ports.