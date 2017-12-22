Third-Generation Porsche Cayenne Bookings Open



Porsche have opened bookings for the new third-generation Cayenne in India. The new Cayenne will initially be available with petrol power only. Diesel engines are expected to be launched later.

The new Porsche Cayenne is based on the VW Group’s MLBevo platform which makes the new model lighter than the one it replaces. It shares its platform with the Audi Q7, Lamborghini Urus, Bentley Bentayga and the soon-to-be-unveiled new Volkswagen Touareg. The new Cayenne also packs some ingenious technologies and new engine configurations which make the Cayenne stand-out from the rest of the pack.



Under the hood, the standard Cayenne’s 3.6-litre V6 has been replaced with a new turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 which develops 340 PS and 450 Nm; 40 PS and 50 Nm more than the previous model. The new Cayenne S is now powered by a biturbo 2.9-litre V6 which develops 440 PS and 550 Nm; 20 PS up. The new Cayenne Turbo has its 4.8-litre turbo V8 replaced with the new 4.0-litre turbocharged V8 making 550 PS and 770 Nm; 30 PS and 20 Nm more. All the engines are paired with the eight-speed Tiptronic S automatic gearbox.



Thanks to the new lightweight chassis construction the new Cayenne promises excellent driving dynamics. New technologies, such as the new rear-axle steering, three-chamber air suspension, Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), are joined by the Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB), where the brakes are coated with tungsten-carbide to reduce wear and enhance life.

The new-generation Porsche Cayenne is expected to be priced from Rs 1.10 crore. Watch this space for more from the official launch.

Story: Sahej Patheja