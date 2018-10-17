Third-gen Porsche Cayenne Launched

The new Porsche Cayenne has been launched in India, priced from Rs 1.19 crore (ex-showroom).

The all-new third-generation Porsche Cayenne features styling more in line with the rest of the family. It is based on the parent group’s MLBevo platform and, as such, gets several goodies that make it a capable all-road, all-purpose family mobile that doesn’t cringe at the rough stuff. The new headlamps and long sweeeping tail-lamp cluster are stand-out additions. Distinguising factors – apart from the badging – are the front air-dam design and the equpped wheel designs and colour of brake calipers.

The Porsche Cayenne is being offered in multiple guises, with the entry model being the one powered by a twin-turbo V6 making 340 PS and 450 Nm. The Cayenne e-hybrid combines the V6 with a 100-kW electrikmaschine for a combined 462 PS and 700 Nm. The top-of-the-line Cayenne Turbo uses a powerful square-dimensioned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 making 550 PS and 770 Nm. All three use an eight-speed automatic transmission driving all four wheels. The Cayenne e-hybrid is priced at Rs 1.58 crore, while the Turbo costs Rs 1.92 crore, all ex-showroom base prices without customisation.

Story: Jim Gorde