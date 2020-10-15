The Sonet Sojourn Begins

We are driving through Odisha in the all-new Kia Sonet, discovering the wonders of this gorgeous state and this stunning SUV, all in one go

Story: Harket Suchde

Photography: Nitin Suryavanshi & Tally Talwar

Our tale begins at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. In the “no man’s land” between the two states, I pull over the Kia Sonet to a backdrop that is a feast for the eyes. Rolling hills, sprawling farms, and the handsome Sonet taut on its haunches, ready to pounce. After a few quick clicks, I’m off. Past the boom barrier and into Odisha proper, thinking to myself that if the entry into the state and the start of my experience behind the wheel of the Sonet is this gorgeous, how astounding will the rest of the state be? I couldn’t have imagined just how appealing both these aspects of my drive would end up being.

My first stop on the itinerary was the Padmasambhava Mahavihara Monastery in Jiranga. A holy spot for the Tibetan settlement in Jiranga, this monastery is clean, pristine, and a sight to behold. Getting there also gave me my first taste of what would become an Odisha staple — smooth flowing tarmac that wove its way through the hills.