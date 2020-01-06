The New Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD

Lamborghini recently launched their new Huracán EVO RWD, which delivers the evolution of the most successful Lamborghini V10 to the realm of pure, unfiltered driving emotion.





The Huracán EVO RWD continues the V10 Lamborghini’s powerful design with new front and rear features which are inspired by the nose of a shark. Its hybrid chassis integrates lightweight aluminium and carbon-fibre with an aluminium and thermoplastic resin body. The Huracán EVO RWD is characterized by a sculpted, purposeful persona. The improved aerodynamic system and increased level of efficiency comes from a new front splitter and vertical fins within the larger front air intakes. The rear bumper in high gloss black incorporates a new diffuser unique to the RWD.

Inside, the Huracán EVO RWD cockpit features an HMI 8.4-inch touchscreen in the centre console of the car, controlling all aspects of the car’s functions as well as managing full connectivity such as telephone calls, internet access, and also includes Apple CarPlay. The EVO RWD forges a direct connection with its driver. Upholstery options are also available in either or Alcantara with additional features such as the Carbon Skin.



Coming to the engine, the Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD uses a 5.2-litre V10 with a combination of direct and indirect injection and delivers 610 hp at 8,000 rpm. Weighing at 1,389 kg, the Huracán EVO RWD does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Despite its top-figure capabilities, which are up to 325 km/h, the Huracán EVO RWD is not focused on straight-line speeds or lap records. With a unique new design, the Huracán EVO RWD proclaims its designation as an instinctive driver’s car.



The Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD is engineered for driving fun. The V10 engine delivers more than just power to the rear-wheel setup, the combined sound of the power plant with the specifically tuned traction control system to deliver the most fun-to-drive experience in both wet and dry conditions including snow. The new Performance Traction Control System (P-TCS) is calibrated specifically for the rear-wheel-drive Huracán EVO, delivering torque even during the phase where the car is realigning following drifting or side-slipping.

Lamborghini also offers endless options to personalize the Huracán EVO RWD through the Ad Personam program. This helps the customer truly personalize his car and gives it a sense of uniqueness. Expect an India launch later this year.