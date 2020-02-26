The New Grand i10 Nios Sportz Variant Launched

Hyundai recently launched a new performance-based Sportz variant of the Grand i10 Nios, with a new BS-VI turbo-petrol engine. The Nios Sportz has been launched for Rs 7.68 lakh (ex-showroom).





The Nios Sportz’s 1.0-litre turbo-petrol produces 100 hp at 6,000 rpm and 170 Nm of torque. That that equates to almost 20 hp more than the standard Grand i10 Nios.

Speaking about its design, the Nios Sportz comes with an all-black interior theme with a red insert to add to its sporty profile. The car is differentiated by the ‘Turbo’ badging integrated into the front grill and featured on the back of the hatch as well. Hyundai will offer the Nios Sportz in dual-tone colours such as Fiery Red with Black Roof and Polar White with Black Roof along with single tone colour options – Aqua Teal & Polar White.

Speaking at the launch, Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India said, “The Grand i10 Nios is developed for young urban progressive buyers. We have launched the Grand i10 Nios in petrol, diesel & CNG Bi-fuel types, offering an array of choices to our valued customers. The Grand i10 Nios Sportz variant with the 1.0 l Turbo GDi engine has been introduced for auto enthusiasts that aspire for power-packed performance.”