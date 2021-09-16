The New Citroen C3 For India Revealed

The new Citroen C3 for India has been revealed today which will sit in the sub-four metre segment.

The new Citroen C3 will house a host of features meant to entice the youthful Indian buyer. The new vehicle showcases unique styling qualities which can be customized too. An example of this would be the different colour options for the roof being offered. In addition, Citroen have marketed the new C3 as a connectivity-focused car.

Citroen have not mentioned what engine the new C3 would receive and we shall keep you posted on those happenings. The new Citroen C3 will be sold initially in the Indian and South American markets, with the possibility of Africa and Europe being in the future. The French auto-manufacturer have claimed to offer great interior roominess in accordance with Indian customer demands.

The Citroen C3 will generally be targeted towards the younger Indian customer with the offerings of the above-mentioned connectivity that also houses a smartphone clamp. Citroen also claims the C3 to have a small footprint as well as a short turning circle diametre of 10-metres.

We await the launch of the new Citroen C3 and shall keep you posted with more information as we receive it.