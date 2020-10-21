The New Breed – The Hummer EV Is Finally Here

GMC have introduced the much-awaited Hummer EV with up to 1,000 hp and a range of up to 560 km.

Eleven years after the name all but disappeared, General Motors have introduced the latest iteration of the Hummer – the Hummer EV. The GMC Hummer EV is designed to be the ultimate off-road electric super-truck, emulating the legendary HMMWV (High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle, pronounced “Humvee”) and its tremendous off-road capability, with incredible new features developed to challenge the toughest terrain and obstacles.

The look of the Hummer EV is all new but reminiscent of the Hummer H2 – keeping a straight face with its block design, though the new transparent sky panels that form the removable roof, open up the truck to the elements – and make for easy access. The appearance, though, is secondary. It’s what it packs that really make it stand out. The Hummer EV gets 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tyres as standard, with 37-inch tyres also available. These complement its outstanding off-road abilities. A Trail Mode is present, with an optional Extract Mode available.

Off-road Ability Trail Mode Extract Mode Ground Clearance 302 mm 404 mm Approach Angle 44.3° 49.7° Departure Angle 33.7° 38.4° Breakover Angle 25.4° 32.2° Water Fording Depth 711 mm 811 mm Wall Climb Ability 457 mm 457 mm Suspension Travel 330 mm 330 mm

The Hummer EV’s abilities are augmented by electro-mechanical innovations and electronics; which seem to be put to good use in here. The adaptive air suspension allows three levels of ride height, lowering the car on the road to 255 mm – yes, that’s the lowest, most aerodynamic setting – with the trail mode making it rise up 47 mm, and Extract another 102 mm, for a total variance of 149 mm. The segment-exclusive 4 Wheel Steer also features Crabwalk that allows the rear wheels and front wheels to steer at the same angle at low speeds, enabling diagonal movement for even greater manoeuvrability.

The underbody is suitably armoured with sturdy steel plates strategically located around the battery pack and other elements to help provide protection in extreme conditions. “UltraVision” includes new front and rear underbody cameras with live “virtual spotter” views to help navigate obstacles and place wheels on and off the trail. The cameras are packaged to help protect against damage and equipped with a wash function to help clear debris. The Hummer EV offers up to 18 available camera views to help increase awareness of surroundings. The displays have off-road widgets that display vehicle functions and terrain status including torque output, differential locker engagement, tyre pressure, pitch and roll angles (including maximum values), a drift gauge (with maximum values), friction circle, torque vectoring and a lot more.

Now, the powertrain. The Hummer EV gets General Motors’ all-new “Ultium” battery for maximum capability and range. It offers a range of up to 560 km, with 800-volt DC public fast-charging compatibility of up to 350 kW; for up to 160 km of range with just 10 minutes of charging. The 24-module, double-stacked Ultium battery propulsion system uses three motors for e4WD capability delivering a GM-estimated 1,000 hp and a maximum torque of 15,590 Nm at the wheel in the Edition 1. One-pedal driving and the “Regen on Demand” steering-wheel paddle harness the power of regenerative braking maximizing range. The three variants that form the line-up are the entry EV2 with a two-motor set-up, 625 hp and 10,030 of torque, with a 405-km range, with the EV2X getting a longer 485-km range, and the EV3X, with three motors, 800 hp, 12,880 Nm of torque, and over 480 km of range.

The Hummer EV also has the latest version of Super Cruise available, offering hands-free driving on enabled roads with a new automatic lane changing feature while following signalling protocol. The Edition 1 début model brings quiet performance and exclusive features including Watts to Freedom – a driver-selectable immersive experience that unleashes the full acceleration capability of the EV propulsion system, including GM-estimated 0-100 km/h in approximately 3 seconds, Drive Mode Control – Touring, Off Road, Terrain, and a “My Mode” that each tailor performance including torque splits between the front and rear wheels, and four-wheel steering settings for different driving conditions, Adaptive Ride Control – continuous damping tailored for both on- and off-road driving, standard Infinity Roof and removable transparent Sky Panels that stow in the front compartment, 13.4-inch diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch diagonal driver information centre display, MultiPro Tailgate with six functional positions, powered rear drop glass window and powered tonneau cover.

The Hummer EV will available to order in three variants: the EV2 from $79,995 (Rs 60 lakh approx) available in Spring 2024, the EV2X from $89,995 (Rs 67 lakh approx) available in Spring 2023, and the EV3X from $99,995 (Rs 75 lakh approx) available from Fall 2022. The First Edition, priced at $112,595 (Rs 84 lakh approx), has been booked out, with deliveries set for the second half of next year.

Watch the promo here: