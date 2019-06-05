The new BMW M8 Revealed

The BMW M8 has been revealed ahead of its official launch at the BMW Group #NextGen event in Munich from 25 to 27 June 2019.

BMW’s M division have finally revealed their most powerful M car that will be offered in four iterations: Coupe, Competition Coupe, Convertible and Competition Convertible.

The M8 cars get a high-revving 4.4-litre V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology that uses two twin-scroll turbochargers to develop 600 PS and a peak torque of 750 Nm between 1,800-5,600 rpm. On the other hand, the Competition models make an even higher 625 PS and have a peak torque of 750 Nm which is available between 1,800 and a higher 5,800 rpm. The engines red-lines at 7,200 rpm. The high-performance power unit teams up with an eight-speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic, and the engine’s power is channelled to the road via the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system.

The new BMW M8 has been developed and designed with track use on the agenda and, as such, incorporates many new features that make the car even more capable. The BMW M8 Coupe and new BMW M8 Convertible accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.3 and 3.4 seconds respectively, while the BMW M8 Competition Coupe and the BMW M8 Competition Convertible sprint from 0 to 100 km/h a tenth quicker at 3.2 and 3.3 seconds respectively. A choice of three modes will be offered for the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system: 4WD, 4WD Sport and 2WD, the last of which offers pure rear-wheel drive and deactivated stability control.

BMW have researched and brought the M8 range to life by developing it alongside the M8 GTE endurance race car, which results in the car having minimized weight, a low centre of gravity, an ideal wheelbase, wide wheel tracks and precisely tuned aerodynamics. The BMW M8 Coupe and Competition Coupe come with a roof made from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), while the BMW M8 Convertible and Competition Convertible have a soft-top with electric opening and closing. Other features include M-specific suspension with electronically-controlled dampers, M Servotronic steering and Dynamic Stability Control) with M Dynamic Mode.

The interior features M Sport seats, model-specific leather upholstery variants, BMW Head-Up Display with M-specific content, BMW Live Cockpit Professional (including a navigation system and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant), Driving Assistant and Parking Assistant fitted as standard.

A new Setup button has been introduced in the M8 that enables direct access to the settings for the engine, dampers, steering, M xDrive and braking system. Two different setup options can be customized and set which can be changed at the touch of the M button. The M mode allows configuration for driver assistance system interventions, instrument cluster displays and Head-Up Display. A choice between Road and Sport mode is given to the M8 while the Competition models also offer an option of Track mode for circuit use.

We hope to see the new BMW M8 quadruplets in India following their global roll-out.

Story: Azaman Chothia