The Most Affordable Bugatti Chiron Yet



Bugatti have unveiled the latest Chiron that follows the original that was unveiled in 2016, and the Chiron Sport unveiled in Geneva this year. The latest Chiron also happens to be the most affordable offering from Bugatti.

The latest Bugatti Chiron is a 1:8 scale Lego replica. The new model was unveiled at Lego House the company’s headquarters in Billund, the Technic model will be available from 1 June and be available for retail from 1 August. The latest Chiron will be built by Lego’s flagship Technic division and is a 3,599-piece monster for the patient builder in you. The new Lego Technic kit follows the cool Porsche 911 GT3 RS which was launched in 2016.



The new product, being a Technic kit, is packed with incredible detail which replicate the elegant curves, and complex form of the car using the famous plastic bricks. Underneath the product there is some serious engineering taking place, with moving pistons in the quad-turbo W16 motor, a working eight-speed transmission with tiny paddle-shifters in the cockpit, and an active rear wing, whose angle of attack can be adjusted using the ‘speed key’ real Chiron owners use to access the electronically-limited top speed of 420 km/h.



Each individual model comes with its own unique serial number and has some more extravagant details synonymous with the famed brand. The Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron (42083) is available at the Lego website to order here and priced at US$ 349.99 (Rs 23,500) which is a fraction of the real thing.

Story: Sahej Patheja