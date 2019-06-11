The Hyundai N Line May Come to India

The way we look at Hyundai cars may change soon. The Korean giant is considering bringing its N line to India. We have reason to believe that they may begin this chapter in the country with the Veloster N. As for us, we hope that the i30 N and the i30 Fastback N also tag along.

Hyundai Veloster N

As is fairly evident from the images, these cars are hot hatches. Cars developed specifically to run lap times around, say, the Nürburgring, with a cabin nice enough to keep you from getting overly annoyed by the traffic on your way to work. Hyundai are keen to bring this line of cars to India to attract more young people into their family.

Currently, all three N cars are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged, direct-injection petrol engine with Standard and Performance states of tune. The former makes 250 PS and up to 378 Nm while the Performance makes a higher 275 PS.

We can expect to get the first peek on Indian soil at the upcoming Auto Expo. Sporting a few tricks derived from their WRC experience, the N line will certainly enjoy attention from enthusiasts and maybe force other manufacturers to join the party as well. Watch this space for more news.

Story: Joshua Varghese