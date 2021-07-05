The BMW M5 Competition Sedan launched in India

BMW have launched the M5 Competition sedan in India at a price of Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom). The performance car will be sold in the country as a completely built-up (CBU) unit and its bookings have opened on the company’s official website.





Powering the sporty sedan is a twin-turbo, 4.4-litre, V8 petrol engine producing 625 hp and 750 Nm of peak torque. Ensuring energetic thrust at low revs are the two twin-scroll turbochargers housed inside the V8 of the BMW M5 Competition. As per claims of the company the car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and the car truly encompasses the responsiveness and power-packed performance exclusive to the M Division vehicles from BMW.

Enhancing drivability and handling of the BMW M5 Competition is the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system with Active M Differential. This should make both everyday driving and a day a the racetrack quite engaging. Drivers can switch between the 4-wheel and 2-wheel drive mode. The 2WD mode is essentially a rear-wheel-drive mode with the Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) disabled. For track driving, the car can be driven in the 4WD Sport mode.

The powerful M TwinPower turbo V8 of the M5 Competition comes mated to the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic that has short gear-shift times and and numerous shifting options from comfortable and economical to athletic and sporty. Complementing the 20-inch M light alloy wheels are the M Carbon Ceramic brakes which deliver the exceptional braking power to slow down this performance machine.

The M Servotronic system adjusts the steering power according the speed of the car, ensuring dynamic feedback and precision at the steering wheel . Drivers can choose from 3 driving mode options namely Road, Sport and Track, electronic assistance reducing respectively. The sound of the M Sport exhaust system is quite dynamic due to its ability to produce different sounds controlled via an integrated exhaust valve mechanism. Accentuate the intense engine sound using the Sport and Sport+ programmes that can be selected using driving dynamics buttons.

The interior of the BMW M5 Competition sedan is highlighted by two 12.3-inch screens. The fully-digital instrument display is also loaded with the BMW Live Cockpit Professional. Additional features include the BMW virtual assistant, M multi-functional seats, M leather steering wheel, M-specific instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and Harman Kardon surround sound system.

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy