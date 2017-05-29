The Animal Is Loose: Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Unleashed



Following the Jaguar F-Type Project 7 which was launched in 2014, Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) have brought out another limited edition stunner: the XE Project 8; the most powerful Jaguar ever!

Jaguar have taken the smallest car in their stable, the XE, and bestowed upon it a tuned version of the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 from the F-Type SVR, that now develops 600 PS, along with the addition of some aero trickery. This makes it the most powerful road-legal Jaguar ever; with 50 PS more than the legendary XJ 220 from 1992, which used a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 that made it the world’s fastest car until the McLaren F1 was launched.



The new Jaguar XE SV Project 8 will be limited to just 300 units, all hand-assembled, making it quite the collectable. The Project 8 is currently undergoing its testing at the gruelling Nürburgring Nordschleife, decorated with a camouflage created by SVO Design. The Project 8 claims to offer supercar performance and dynamics in a sedan.

John Edwards, Managing Director of Jaguar Land Rover Special Operations said: “The time is right for SVO to produce the most extreme performance road car in the history of Jaguar. The SVO team is possessed by the spirit of performance and committed to creating the most thrilling driving experience imaginable. Our clients worldwide were thrilled by the F-Type Project 7. The new XE SV Project 8 takes aerodynamics and performance engineering to another level – it is conceived for enthusiasts and the most discerning collectors. The price for such an extreme performance sports car available in strictly limited numbers will reflect that.”



More information on the Project 8 will be made available soon, before the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 makes its world début at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed in the UK on June 30.

Story: Sahej Patheja