The Alcazar – The Premium SUV from Hyundai Launched

Hyundai have launched the premium yet versatile Alcazar in India at a price starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Alcazar is a premium SUV meant to bridge the gap in the segment between the Creta and the Tucson. Promising an optimum blend of two worlds – toughness and style – the Alcazar is a premium SUV offered in a 6- or 7-seater layout for those wanting a bigger vehicle than the Creta but not willing to spend substantially more. The Hyundai Alcazar features the longest wheelbase of 2,760 mm in the segment to comfortably fit in 3 rows of passengers in addition to 180 litres of luggage space.

Hyundai’s Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre Mpi petrol engine or a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The specifications of each variant have been given in the table below.

Engine

Maximum
Power

Maximum
Torque

Transmission

Claimed Fuel Efficiency

2.0-litre, 4-cyl, MPi petrol

159 hp @ 6,500 rpm

191 Nm @ 4,500 rpm

6-speed manual

14.5 km/l

6-speed automatic

14.2 km/l

1.5-litre, 4-cyl, CRDi turbo-diesel

115 hp @ 4,000 rpm

250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm

6-speed manual

20.4 km/l

6-speed automatic

18.1 km/l

According to Hyundai, the Alcazar has been developed to epitomize premium travel experiences while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. It is based on 6 key pillars for the Indian market – bold exterior, captivating interior, comfortable and versatile space, advanced connectivity, athletic performance and reassuring safety.

The Alcazar has been designed and manufactured for customers looking to own a premium vehicle and, hence, a lot of features come as standard. Screaming grandeur are features like the first-in-segment 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, a premium sound system and the voice-controlled smart panoramic sunroof that can be easily operated with commands like “I want to see the sky”.

Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 6 single-colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Taiga Brown and 2 dual-tone colour options – Polar White with Phantom Black and Titan Grey with Phantom Black.

The pricing of the Alcazar variants is as follows:

Fuel

Layout

Transmission

Prestige

Platinum

Signature

Petrol

7-seater

Manual

16,30,300

18,22,300

6-seater

Manual

16,45,300

18,70,900

Automatic

17,93,300

19,55,900

19,84,900

Diesel

7-seater

Manual

16,53,300

18,45,300

Automatic

18,01,300

6-seater

Manual

16,68,300

18,93,900

Automatic

19,78,900

19,99,900

*all prices are in Rs ex-showroom

Story: Cherry Mathew Roy

 

