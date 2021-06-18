The Alcazar – The Premium SUV from Hyundai Launched

Hyundai have launched the premium yet versatile Alcazar in India at a price starting at Rs 16.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Alcazar is a premium SUV meant to bridge the gap in the segment between the Creta and the Tucson. Promising an optimum blend of two worlds – toughness and style – the Alcazar is a premium SUV offered in a 6- or 7-seater layout for those wanting a bigger vehicle than the Creta but not willing to spend substantially more. The Hyundai Alcazar features the longest wheelbase of 2,760 mm in the segment to comfortably fit in 3 rows of passengers in addition to 180 litres of luggage space.
Hyundai’s Alcazar is powered by a 2.0-litre Mpi petrol engine or a 1.5-litre CRDi diesel engine with options of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The specifications of each variant have been given in the table below.
|
Engine
|
Maximum
|
Maximum
|
Transmission
|
Claimed Fuel Efficiency
|
2.0-litre, 4-cyl, MPi petrol
|
159 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|
191 Nm @ 4,500 rpm
|
6-speed manual
|
14.5 km/l
|
6-speed automatic
|
14.2 km/l
|
1.5-litre, 4-cyl, CRDi turbo-diesel
|
115 hp @ 4,000 rpm
|
250 Nm @ 1,500-2,750 rpm
|
6-speed manual
|
20.4 km/l
|
6-speed automatic
|
18.1 km/l
According to Hyundai, the Alcazar has been developed to epitomize premium travel experiences while perfectly emulating Hyundai’s Global Design Identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. It is based on 6 key pillars for the Indian market – bold exterior, captivating interior, comfortable and versatile space, advanced connectivity, athletic performance and reassuring safety.
The Alcazar has been designed and manufactured for customers looking to own a premium vehicle and, hence, a lot of features come as standard. Screaming grandeur are features like the first-in-segment 10.25-inch multi-display digital cluster, 64-colour ambient lighting, a premium sound system and the voice-controlled smart panoramic sunroof that can be easily operated with commands like “I want to see the sky”.
Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 6 single-colour options – Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Titan Grey, Starry Night, Taiga Brown and 2 dual-tone colour options – Polar White with Phantom Black and Titan Grey with Phantom Black.
The pricing of the Alcazar variants is as follows:
|
Fuel
|
Layout
|
Transmission
|
Prestige
|
Platinum
|
Signature
|
Petrol
|
7-seater
|
Manual
|
16,30,300
|
18,22,300
|
–
|
6-seater
|
Manual
|
16,45,300
|
–
|
18,70,900
|
Automatic
|
17,93,300
|
19,55,900
|
19,84,900
|
Diesel
|
7-seater
|
Manual
|
16,53,300
|
18,45,300
|
–
|
Automatic
|
18,01,300
|
–
|
–
|
6-seater
|
Manual
|
16,68,300
|
–
|
18,93,900
|
Automatic
|
–
|
19,78,900
|
19,99,900
*all prices are in Rs ex-showroom
Story: Cherry Mathew Roy
