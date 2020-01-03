The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis has leaked online, rocking a new face-lift. The new look popular hatchback will officially launch soon.

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis touched the 1 lakh sales milestone last May. The sales look set to only increase with the upcoming launch of the new model.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis has now received a refreshed front fascia which makes use of a new radiator grille with U-shaped inserts and silver highlights inspired by the Vitara Brezza. The bumper now has a new lower air-dam with some matte-silver treatment similar to that of the Brezza. The round fog lamps now have been given a vertical housing. At the rear, the Ignis gets a more stylish bumper having a faux silver skid-plate.

Inside, the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system may replace the current SmartPlay infotainment system. The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is also expected to have new upholstery and interior colour scheme.

In terms of the mechanicals, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis is likely to feature the BS VI-compliant 1.2-litre petrol unit which presently does duty in the Baleno. The transmission options will be the same, five-speed manual and five-speed automated manual. The cleaner emission standards (BS VI) will also lead to slightly changed rated fuel economy figures.

The 2020 Maruti Suzuki Ignis may also be offered in a new colour and with a slight price hike. However, nothing is confirmed until Maruti Suzuki officially take the wraps off.

Image: suzukigarage