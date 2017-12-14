Team India bags second place at the world finals of the Audi quattro Cup golf tournament



This year we witnessed the 27th edition of the Audi quattro Cup, and participation from amateur golfers from across 50 nations. The finale of the 2017 competition was held from December 1 to December 5 at the Quivira Golf Club in Los Cabos, Mexico, and was the culmination of an extremely competitive tournament, with over 700 rounds held in 47 countries this year. Of the 90,000 golfers that took part as the 2017 tournament progressed, it was team Audi India, comprising Srinivasan Namala and Srinivas Vallabhaneni, who secured second place in the finals, behind the duo of team Audi Slovakia.

This is the best-ever performance by an Indian team in the distinguished international tournament, and Rahil Ansari, who heads Audi India, had this to say, “It’s heartening to see the team from India competing against the best in the world and emerging victorious. I congratulate Srinivasan Namala and Srinivas Vallabhaneni from Hyderabad, who represented team Audi India, on their fantastic performance in the world finals of the Audi quattro Cup 2017. For more than two decades, the Audi quattro Cup has been actively promoting golf and has been able to perfectly resonate with the enthusiasm for superlative Audi automobiles. The Indian Edition of the tournament also celebrated its 10th year in India, which coincided with the completion of Audi’s ten years in India.”