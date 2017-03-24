Tata Tigor Launch Date Announced



The wait is over, as Tata Motors’ latest sub-four meter sedan, the Tigor (read: Tee-gor) will be launched in India on March 29, 2017.After the lukewarm response to the Tata Zest compact sedan, the Tigor is expected to take the baton further. With sub-four meter SUVs being the flavour of the season, the compact sedan segment isn’t booming currently, to say the least. Not to be deterred, the Indian car major will be marketing the Tata Tigor not as a sedan but as a ‘Styleback’.

And it’s quite an appealing design, to say the least. The Tigor styleback is based on Tata Tiago hatchback but the wheelbase has been stretched by 50mm and the car is about 50 kg heavier. In fact, the sedan looks very different from the hatchback from beyond the B-pillar. The Tigor gets different rear doors, a coupé-like roofline and a rather large 419-litre boot.



The Tata Tigor petrol comes with a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder unit that produces 85 PS at 6000 rpm and 114 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm. There is also a diesel option with a 1.05-litre, three-cylinder oil-burner churning out 70 PS at 4,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque between 1800-3000rpm. Both engines come mated to five-speed gearboxes.

The higher variants will come loaded with features such as auto climate control, a reverse camera, a touchscreen infotainment system and 15-inch alloy wheels. The smart cabin design is spacious for the segment and comes with plenty of cubbyholes.



With the Tigor, Tata Motors is taking the fight to Maruti Swift Dzire, Hyundai Xcent, Honda Amaze, Ford Figo Aspire and Volkswagen Ameo. Going by the aggressive pricing of the Tiago hatchback, we expect the Tata Tigor sedan to have an equally impressive price tag with an estimated starting price of Rs Rs 4 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant and about Rs 6.5 lakh for the top of the line Tigor diesel.

We will bring you updates including confirmed pricing from the launch event, so stay tuned.