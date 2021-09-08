Tata Tigor EV – Top Things To Know

The Tata Tigor EV has been launched in the country recently. This is the second electric model from Tata and does have a fair few plus points in its resume. Here are the top things you should know about the Tata Tigor EV.

Design

Changes here are minimal from the combustion variant. The Tata Tigor EV features a textured ‘Humanity Line’ in place of the radiator opening that does look quite appealing. Projector headlamps with DRL’s are standard as well as a dual-tone colour variant as an option for the exterior. The main changes are in the interior, especially with boot space and the gear lever which is replaced by a knob housing drive modes.

Engine

The Tata Tigor EV runs the Ziptron powered permanent magnet synchronous motor, churning out 74 horses and 170 Nm of torque. The motor is mellow in Drive mode but pleasingly lively in Sports where all those Newton metres do feel quite sprightly. There is a slight negative with the gear knob which we did wish would have a little more resistance, however, not a red flag at all.

Handling

We were quite impressed with the way the Tata Tigor EV handled during our short time driving the car in Mumbai. The car felt quite tight and sharp through corners with decent grip from the low resistance tyres, always keeping its shape.

Comfort and Features

Nothing to complain about with comfort. Traffic in the big cities can often be taxing, but, we found ourselves ending our time with energy to spare after a few stints of bumper to bumper traffic snarls. Featurewise we see the regulars, an infotainment system and digital dash both of which were easy to read and housed all relevant information. In addition, a few safety features are also present, such as; smart regenerative braking, hill ascent and descent assist, and more.

Range and Charging

According to ARAI tests, the Tata Tigor EV clocked a range of 306 kilometres on a single charge. The conditions these tests were made in do differ from the real world as well as the style of driving. With each soul having their own habits at the wheel we did find the range to be shorter, but that was to be expected. Charging estimates are 8h 15minutes from a 15-Ampere plug point to get you from 0 to 80 per cent. A 25-kW DC fast charger would do the same in a claimed 65 minutes.

Pricing

The Tata Tigor EV starts at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 13.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the XZ+ DT (Dual-Tone) variant we drove. This makes the Tata Tigor EV one of the most affordable electric vehicles on the Indian market which does play in its favour.

Read our full first-drive review of the Tata Tigor EV in this month issue of Car India magazine where we go in-depth into our initial experience with the new electric car.