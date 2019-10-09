Tata Tigor EV Extended Range Launched in India.

The new Tata Tigor EV has been launched in India for a starting price of Rs 9.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following the initial run of Tata Tigor EV cars that were introduced for government and fleet customers, Tata Motors have now launched the Tigor EV extended range version. Three new variants are being made available for the Tigor EV. These are the XE+, XM+ and XT+. The new Tigor EV also qualifies for the benefits under the FAME II scheme.

The new Tata Tigor EV gets a larger 21.5-kWh battery pack that allows for a long driving range of up to 213 km; certified by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). The battery cooling system has been designed to ensure consistent performance even in extreme temperature conditions. There will also be two charging ports for the car – one which allows for slow AC-point charging, and one that allows fast-charging. ‘Drive’ and ‘Sport’ are the two driving modes offered by the Tigor EV.

While the exterior remains familiar to its combustion-engined sibling, the Tata Tigor EV features signature EV decals, a premium front grille with ‘EV’ badging, stylish alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, and an LED high-mounted stop-lamp. The interior features include a black and grey theme, audio system by Harman, a height-adjustable driver’s seat and a new seat fabric, too. The colour options on the new Tata Tigor EV include Pearlescent White, Egyptian Blue and Roman Silver.

Speaking on the launch of the new Tata Tigor EV variants, Ashesh Dhar, Head – Sales, Marketing and Customer Service, Electric Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd said, “Tigor EV Extended Range model aptly addresses the requirements of longer range applications and also provides higher revenue earning potential for our commercial customers. This new version builds on the success of the award-winning Tigor EV, which is already deployed with several fleets and Government customers. This launch reinforces our commitment towards sustainable mobility solutions in India.”

Story: Azaman Chothia