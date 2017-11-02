Tata Tigor AMT Variants Launched

Tata Motors have introduced AMT versions of their hot new Tigor ‘Styleback’ sedan, from Rs 5.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tigor brought a new design style to the compact (sub-four-metre) sedan segment when it was introduced; based on the exciting Tiago hatchback. The success of the duo has prompted the company to further add to their portfolio a pair of automatic variants to the Tigor petrol line-up: the XTA and the XZA, that form the top two trim levels on offer.

The XTA is the automatic variant based on the XT trim of the Tigor and gets the same treatment as well: dashes of chrome on the waistline and fog lamps, ConnectNext with Bluetooth and AppSuite, four speakers, standard ABS with EBD and corner brake control, and runs on 14-inch steel wheels with 175/65 R14 tyres. The XZA adds features like a premium knitted roofliner, voice commands, smart remote function, six speakers, rear defogger and electrical boot unlock among others, and also gets 15-inch alloy wheels with 175/60 R15 rubber.

The engine powering the AMT versions is the same 1.2-litre Revotron three-cylinder petrol engine making 85 PS at 6,000 rpm and 114 Nm at 3,500 rpm. The five-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) is the same unit as the one seen in the Tiago XZA. It offers ‘R’ (reverse), ‘N’ (neutral) and ‘D’ (drive) lever positions. The ‘creep’ feature is essentially the ability of the car to crawl ahead at negligible speed when the brake pedal is released, as it the case with almost all automatics. There is also the added ‘Sport’ mode which aims to enhance driver engagement.

The Tigor XTA is priced at Rs 5.75 lakh, while the top-spec XZA is priced at Rs 6.22 lakh, both ex-showroom.

Vivek Srivatsa, Head – Marketing, PVBU, Tata Motors said: “Given the current traffic scenario and growing driver fatigue levels, an AMT is the perfect solution to bringing back the joy of driving in a city, without compromising on fuel efficiency. As per our turnaround strategy, we are working with a renewed focus and energy to improve our market share and bring products that align with customers’ aspirational and practical requirements. Keeping with the trend of this growing segment, we introduced the AMT variants of the hatchback Tiago, which has so far received a tremendous response. Now, with the Tigor AMT, we continue to reach out to our customers with stylish and feature loaded products that offer best-in-class technology and design engineering.”

Watch for a road test of the new Tigor AMT soon.

Story: Jim Gorde