Tata Tiago XZ+ New Top Variant Launched

A new top-end variant of the popular Tata Tiago hatchback, the XZ+, has arrived with more features and exciting styling, from Rs 5.57 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Tiago was always a capable hatchback, balancing fun driveability with affordable ownership. In the face of heating competition, Tata Motors have upgraded the Tiago with a new variant that offers a dual-tone styling choice as well as new Canyon Orange and Ocean Blue colours, apart from projector headlamps with a smoked black bezel. The Revotron petrol variants exclusively get 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels as well.

Big changes inside the new Tata Tiago XZ+ include a 7.0-inch ConnectNext touchscreen by Harman, with Android Auto connectivity. The automatic climate control also gets a digital interface on the centre console. The wing-mirrors are now electrical adjustable and have a welcome function.

The new top-end variants continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre Revotron, three-cylinder, petrol engine with 85 PS and 114 Nm, the 1.05-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-diesel egnine with 70 PS and 140 Nm. Both are available with a five-speed manual transmission driving the front wheels. There is no specific mention of an automatic (AMT) variant, expected to be called the XZA+.

The ex-showroom prices are as follows:

Tiago Revotron Petrol XZ+ – Rs 5.57 lakh

Tiago Revotron Petrol XZ+ Dual-tone – Rs 5.64 lakh

Tiago Revotorq Diesel XZ+ – Rs 6.31 lakh

Tiago Revotorq Diesel XZ+ Dual-tone – Rs 6.38 lakh

Story: Jim Gorde